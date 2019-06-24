

Andy Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





A year-end camping trip for Grade 7 students in Nanaimo almost didn’t happen after nine tents were stolen from an outside storage area over the weekend.

The tents were going to be used for graduating students of Departure Bay Elementary School.

Staff discovered over the weekend that thieves cut locks to an outside fenced-in area and made off with the tents.

The theft happened sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

When staff broke the news to students and parents, the power of social media took over.

Within hours, the community and local businesses stepped up and managed to replace the stolen tents.

"The theft was disheartening but to see the community and businesses come to together to right a wrong was so wonderful,” said Annette Noble, principal of Departure Bay Elementary.

The Grade 7 students left Monday morning on their three-day camping trip.

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477.