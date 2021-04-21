VICTORIA -- Richard Ernest Alexander, the former president of the Devils Army motorcycle gang, sat quietly in a Victoria courtroom Wednesday as he listened to testimony from the girlfriend of the man he stands accused of killing.

Alexander, 65, pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge at the opening of his trial Monday.

He stands accused of shooting 30-year-old John Dillon Brown to death in March 2016 at the Devils Army clubhouse in Campbell River.

Brown’s body was later found in the trunk of his grey Honda Accord on a one-way bridge 75 kilometres away, near the Village of Sayward, on March 12, 2016.

The discovery eventually led investigators to raid the motorcycle gang’s Campbell River clubhouse in August 2017.

Alexander was arrested and charged with the Saanich man’s murder in October 2018.

Brown’s longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend Nicole Herman testified Wednesday that Brown was looking to file a lawsuit after he was beat up by bikers at the Voodoo Lounge nightclub in Campbell River in late 2015.

Brown, a semi-pro mixed martial arts fighter, met with a woman twice in January 2016 while gathering evidence and recruiting witnesses to support his case against the nightclub, Herman testified.

Later that month, someone contacted Brown about settling his case against the lounge, she said, recalling a phone conversation she overheard in which Brown allegedly said, in part, “I’m not a rat” and “I’ve done time too.”

Herman testified that Brown and his cousin met with the caller that night. When he returned home from the meeting, Brown said the man he met was a motorcycle club chapter president from White Rock, B.C., Herman said.

She testified that Brown called the man “Ricky,” the same name Alexander commonly uses.

Herman also told the court that Brown was expecting a payment of $11,000 to settle his claim and there was to be another meeting about it but it was pushed back by several weeks.

Brown returned to Campbell River on March 10 and seemed relaxed, his girlfriend told the court.

The couple washed Brown’s car, visited with his father and went to Boston Pizza for dinner.

“It was just a normal evening,” Herman said, before she appeared overwhelmed with emotion when asked what happened the following day.

