VICTORIA -- A man who was wanted on Canada-wide warrants and was the subject of a community alert Monday has been arrested in Victoria.

Police say Chadwick Wsiaki, 35, was found wearing a disguise in Hollywood Park, in the 1600-block of Fairfield Road, just before midnight Monday.

Investigators say he was wanted in connection with a variety of alleged crimes, including two assaults with weapons.

One of the alleged assaults occurred in Stadacona Park on Sunday, Oct. 4. In that incident, Wsiaki allegedly assaulted a woman before brandishing a machete.

Police issued a community alert Monday morning, saying Wsiaki may be hiding out among local homeless encampments, and advised anyone who saw him to call 911 immediately.

Police say several community tips helped in their search for the wanted man.

Wsiaki was transported to police cells and is being held on warrants. Police say the Stadacona Park assault remains under investigation.