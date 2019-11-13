VICTORIA - An island man is recovering from serious injuries after he climbed a metal BC Hydro tower, was electrocuted and fell roughly 20 metres to the ground near Ladysmith.

According to Ladysmith RCMP, reports of the man's fall came in at roughly noon on Saturday from a BC Hydro tower on Riverbend Road. The incident also briefly knocked out power to BC Hydro customers in the surrounding area.

Police say they are unsure of why the man was climbing the hydro tower at this time, but confirm that he is currently in stable condition in hospital.

"The public is warned not to climb these power towers," said Cpl. Brigitte Goguen, Ladysmith RCMP.