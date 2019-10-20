

Ian Holliday, CTV Vancouver Island





VANCOUVER - A man is in hospital with serious injuries after falling off the Johnson Street Bridge in Victoria Saturday night, according to police.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. A large police presence shut down the bridge for several hours, with ambulance and fire crews also responding.

On Sunday, Victoria police confirmed that a man had leaned on the railing and fallen to the ground below.

The man suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Victoria police spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford.

"Incidents like this serve as a good opportunity to remind people to be safe, be aware and take caution while crossing the bridge," Rutherford said.