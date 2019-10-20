Man seriously injured after falling off Johnson Street Bridge
The Johnson Street Bridge is seen in this file photo from February 2019.
Ian Holliday, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 1:16PM PDT
VANCOUVER - A man is in hospital with serious injuries after falling off the Johnson Street Bridge in Victoria Saturday night, according to police.
The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. A large police presence shut down the bridge for several hours, with ambulance and fire crews also responding.
On Sunday, Victoria police confirmed that a man had leaned on the railing and fallen to the ground below.
The man suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Victoria police spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford.
"Incidents like this serve as a good opportunity to remind people to be safe, be aware and take caution while crossing the bridge," Rutherford said.