VICTORIA -- A 45-year-old man has died following an ATV accident on Vancouver Island.

Nanaimo RCMP say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday near Northwest Bay Road, roughly 26 kilometres from Highway 19.

The man, who is from Errington, was riding with a group when he began to fall behind, witnesses told police. When he tried to catch up to the group, he reportedly missed a turn on the trail and fell over an embankment.

Other riders performed emergency first aid but by the time first responders arrived, the man was already deceased, say police.

Nanaimo RCMP, paramedics and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue attended to the call. The BC Coroners Service also confirmed the man’s death.

Police say that drugs and alcohol and not considered factors in the crash at this time. The BC Coroners Service investigation into the matter is ongoing.