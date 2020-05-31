VICTORIA -- A 33-year-old man is dead after what police are calling an ATV accident in Nanaimo.

Nanaimo RCMP said they were called to a service road about 18 kilometres from Nanaimo Lakes Road at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

“Because of the remoteness of the area, BC ambulance staged and our officers went in with the Nanaimo Search and Rescue Crew on their all-terrain vehicle,” said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien.

Members from Nanaimo Search and Rescue and police were able to use GPS from cell phone pings to locate the group.

“They immediately did first aid and unfortunately the male was deceased,” said O’Brien.

The man was then transported out of the backcountry to awaiting BC Paramedics.

The BC Coroners Service responded and confirmed his death.

“We’ve talked to a number of the riders – there was a group of four or five – who were with the injured (person) and we’ve determined it was an accidental death,” said O’Brien.

The name of the man is not being released, but police said he was a Cobble Hill resident.

BC Coroners Service is continuing with its investigation and the family of the deceased has been notified.