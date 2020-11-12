VICTORIA -- A man is in custody after police received reports of an alleged assault with a weapon in downtown Victoria on Remembrance Day.

Police say they were called to the 400-block of Swift Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a man beating another man with a wooden stick.

When officers arrived, they located the victim of the alleged assault but the suspect had already left the scene. The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, officers received "an excellent description" of the suspect from witnesses, who pointed them in direction that the man was last seen travelling.

Police quickly located the man a short distance away and arrested him without incident.

He now faces several charges including assault with a weapon, two counts of breaching probation and one count of breaching a release order. Police say he is being held in VicPD cells until he appears in court.

Police believe that the attack was random and unprovoked and that the suspect and the victim are not known to each other.