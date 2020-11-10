VICTORIA -- Victoria police are on the lookout after a man fraudulently acquired expensive watches from a high-end jewelry store in Victoria.

The incident occurred on Oct. 29 and was reported to police on Nov. 4. A man went to the downtown jewelry store and purchased two luxury watches, the combined value of which was close to $100,000, say police.

To pay for the watches, the man used a legitimate bank draft. However, police say that the bank draft was linked to a “sophisticated scheme” that involves someone using fake identification and a bank draft that fraudulently draws money from someone else’s bank account.

Police are now searching for the man and another man who was accompanying him at the store at the time.

The person who fraudulently bought the watches is described as a “darker-skinned man” with a heavy-set build who has brown eyes and short dark brown hair that was thinning at the crown. At the time, he was wearing a black button-up cardigan and a white button-up dress shirt, with a white T-shirt underneath.

He also wore black shoes and had silver aviator sunglasses. A finger cast or hand cast could be seen wrapped around a portion of his left hand.

Police say the man is believed have boarded a BC Ferries vessel sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The other person who was accompanying the man is described as a taller and slimmer man who was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood pulled up and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the men is asked to contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.