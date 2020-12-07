VICTORIA -- A man is in custody after a serious stabbing and bear spray attack in Victoria on Sunday evening.

Victoria police say they were called to the 100-block of Gorge Road East for reports of a stabbing around 5:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a man who was suffering from "potentially life-threatening" stab wounds.

Two other people were also suffering from non-life threatening bear spray injuries at the scene, say police.

The stabbing victim was then taken to hospital by paramedics while officers investigated the area. Police say they learned that a suspect in the attack had fled to a nearby temporary housing facility that was also in the 100-block of Gorge Road East.

Officers went to the building and located the man. He was arrested in a suite without incident, according to VicPD.

The man is now facing three recommended charges of assault and one count of aggravated assault. Police say that he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court for a robbery and breach of probation charge.

Anyone with information on the stabbing and bear spray incident is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.