VICTORIA -- A Metchosin man has been arrested following a string of "disturbing" indecent acts across the South Island over the past two months.

Police say reports of indecent exposures first began in Saanich near the end of October. Since then, 11 similar incidents have occurred in several communities, including Saanich, Victoria, Oak Bay and the West Shore.

In each incident, a man driving a vehicle reportedly approached or waved down a woman. He would then expose himself and show the victim that he was masturbating before driving away.

Each victim was female, who were sometimes youth, who had been walking or running in the area at the time.

Saanich police say the man was arrested on Dec. 10 by detectives with the police department’s major crimes unit.

"This is a disturbing series of events that appear to be connected, however, the investigation is still very active and it is too early to confirm that this suspect identified is responsible for all of these indecent acts," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release Wednesday.

"Anyone that may have been a witness to these incidents or that was directly approached by someone in a similar manner is asked to please contact their local police agency," he said.

Police say that the man has since been released from custody with a court date scheduled for early 2021. Since the arrest took place, no reports of similar incidents have been filed, say Saanich police.

Anyone with further information on the investigation is asked to contact Saanich police or their local police department.