VICTORIA -- Oak Bay police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a teen last month.

Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of Eastdowne Road and Neil Avenue around 12:35 p.m. on Nov. 30.

At the time, a man who is believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was driving in the area when he stopped and exposed himself to a 15-year-old, according to police. He then "began to masturbate as he stared at the (youth)," said police in a release Monday.

On Dec. 4, police say the victim reported seeing the man walking on Cadboro Bay Road near Estevan Road. All of the information was reported to police on Dec. 7.

Investigators are now searching for the man, who is described as a white man with a chubby build and bald head. He has a black short-cropped beard, a round "squished" face and thin lips with a divot in the middle. At the time of the incident, he was driving a dark-coloured newer model SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Last week, RCMP in Langford said they were investigating a similar incident where a man driving in a vehicle allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of a teen who was walking her dog.