VICTORIA -- West Shore RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman in Langford over the weekend.

Mounties say the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Bellamy Road and Gourman Place.

At the time, an 18-year-old woman was walking her dog along Bellamy Road when a black SUV slowed down near her. The male driver of the vehicle then waved at the woman before he exposed himself to her and showed that he was masturbating, say RCMP.

The man then drove away on Bellamy Road towards Treanor Avenue.

Mounties were called to the area and began to search for the man but were unable to locate him or the vehicle at the time.

Investigators are now searching for the man, who is described as a white man between 45 and 55 years old with darker coloured hair.

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward and are looking for any dash cam or home surveillance footage of the area.

Anyone with information on the man or who may have footage of the area is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.