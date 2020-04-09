VICTORIA -- Victoria police have arrested one man for allegedly breaking into and stealing from a Sikh temple on Topaz Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the 1200-block of Topaz Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. for reports of a break-in at the temple.

Officers determined that a man had broken into the temple at roughly 4 a.m. and stole multiple religious items.

Police say they received a description of the man and located him by 8 a.m. Thursday.

The man was arrested in Centennial Square and officers were able to retrieve all of the religious items that were stolen from the temple.

Police are now recommending charges of break-and-enter, weapons possession, possession of break-in instruments and breach of probation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-2220-8477