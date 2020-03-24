VICTORIA -- The Victoria Police Department says two men were arrested as officers increase patrols around businesses that have been shuttered due to COVID-19.

“Patrol officers have stepped up their presence in these core business areas, including Victoria’s downtown core, in response to concerns of thieves targeting businesses closed due to COVID-19 precautions,” said VicPD in a release Tuesday.

Police say the first arrest took place in the 700-block of Yates Street at approximately 7 p.m. Officers were called to the area after a witness reported seeing a man break the window of a recently vacated business and step inside.

VicPD members then surrounded the building and searched for the man. As the search was underway, another witness saw someone attempt to access the roof of the business. The witness was able to reach the man and “escort” him to awaiting officers, police say.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries related to breaking the business’s window, police said. He has since been released on conditions and a notice to appear in court.

“We are well aware of the potential for businesses to be targeted during closures,” said Victoria Police Chief Del Manak.“We have already implemented enhanced patrols and discussed new crime prevention strategies.”

At approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, Victoria police officers arrested a man near the intersection of Cook Street and Rockland Avenue.

An officer in the area heard a car alarm and rushed towards the sound. As the officer approached the vehicle, they spotted a man quickly leaving the area.

The officer then detained and searched the man, which led to the discovery of break-in tools, according to police.

Police say that two other nearby vehicles had been broken into.

Police say that the man was already out on conditions not to possess break-in tools. Their investigation into the case is ongoing.