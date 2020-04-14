VICTORIA -- A 33-year-old man has been arrested after he was allegedly discovered trying to break into the Juan De Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood on Friday.

According to the West Shore RCMP, police were called to the recreation centre at approximately 12:45 p.m. after a maintenance employee of the centre spotted a man trying to “violently” smash a window and enter the building.

Police say there were also signs of the man attempting to pry open a door.

Mounties say that the employee confronted the man, who then threatened to burn down the building before leaving the area.

“The suspect then left the recreation centre and went across the street to Galaxy Motors where he began arguing with the employees and throwing rocks at the vehicles, causing damage to some,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

Mounties arrested the man at the scene and say he was believed to be under the influence of narcotics.

Wesley Switzer, 33, is facing charges of break-and-enter, uttering threats and mischief. He remains in police custody at this time.