VICTORIA -- Victoria police arrested one man Wednesday evening following an alleged assault and multi-hour standoff in Esquimalt.

Police say the incident began shortly before 7 p.m. after VicPD received a report of an assault at an apartment building in the 1000-block of Esquimalt Road.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries at the building.

Police were told that a suspect related to the assault was still inside a unit in the building and went to arrest him as the victim was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

When officers tried to arrest the man, he refused to leave the unit and began barricading the door.

Police then cordoned off a section of Esquimalt Road and called in several other units, including the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators, as well as VicPD K9 units.

After approximately three hours, police say the man was convinced to leave the apartment and was taken into custody.

Police are now asking for anyone with information on the incident to come forward and contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.