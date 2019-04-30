

Victoria police are asking drivers to lock their doors and remove valuables from their vehicles following a spike in thefts.

Theft from vehicles in Victoria has jumped 50 per cent in the past two years, according to police spokesman Const. Matt Rutherford.

Police are reminding drivers of simple steps they can take so they don't become a target. They include:

Park in a safe spot, like well-travelled or well-lit areas with many pedestrians

Lock your car, roll up windows, close the sunroof and don't leave a spare key in the vehicle

Remove valuables like electronics, change and keys

Conceal garage door openers

Use anti-theft devices like steering wheel locks, vehicle alarms

According to police, there were 1,153 reported incidents of vehicle theft in Victoria in 2016.

That number rose to 1,461 in 2017 and hit 1,724 thefts in the city last year.

Visit VicPD's Prevent Auto Crime website for more information.