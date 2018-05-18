

CTV Vancouver Island





It's not the open-and-shut case Victoria police usually hope for, but they're trying to get a handle on it.

Officers are investigating what looks like a bizarre theft in Esquimalt after a man woke up to find his driver's side car door missing.

Police confirmed they were called to the 800-block of Ellery Street after the owner noticed the door had been taken off its hinges.

The vehicle owner, Neil Durrell, said he and his wife were driving out of their parking lot in her car when she noticed the missing door.

"When I pulled over I noticed the door was, well, completely off. But nothing was stolen out of the car," said Durrell. "This doesn't normally happen to anybody. Somebody's door is just off their car? That's quite strange."

Nuts and bolts could be seen on the car floor but nothing else appeared to be stolen from the vehicle, a black Hyundai Accent.

"I have a camera, it was sitting right there against my windshield. It was not taken. My professional vacuum in the back wasn't taken. None of the doors were unlocked, everything was still locked up," said Durrell. "I don't know what to say other than who takes a door?"

He said he's rolling with the punches and keeping a positive attitude despite the theft.

"It's life, it happens," he said. "What can you do other than just get fixed and hopefully it doesn't happen again."

No suspects have been identified in the theft, but Durrell guessed that somebody may have wanted the part for their own vehicle.