

CTV Vancouver Island





A theft has slammed the brakes on the University of Victoria's Formula Motorsport program.

The team has been preparing all year for the Formula SAE competition in Michigan next week. But the sudden loss of approximately $3,000 in car parts has put that dream in serious jeopardy.

The team designs and builds a new custom car each year. Parts of the car were being stored in a trailer Wednesday night when they went missing.

"We were pretty heartbroken that something like this would happen," said Nigel Swab, the team's vehicle dynamics lead.

"This is the culmination of thousands and thousands of person-hours accumulated over the past 12 months."

After scouring the area near the trailer for the missing parts, the team is now turning to the community for help online.

Aside from keeping a lookout for the missing parts, those who wish to donate to the team can do so here by choosing 'Other' as the designation and typing in 'UVic Formula Motorsport' as the recipient.

"Essentially we're missing our entire steering system," said Stephen Bradley, the team's project manager. That steering system includes custom-built parts, he said.

More than 20 students on the team have already booked their flights and accommodations for Michigan on May 8. Now the race is on.

"We're going to make things work," Swab said. "We're optimistic to still do well this year."

In the meantime, the team just wants the parts back.

"We really just want to make this car hit the ground fast and be able to show off all the work that all the different students have done over the past year," Bradley said.