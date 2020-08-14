VICTORIA -- More than a dozen artists are coming together for a mural painting event in downtown Victoria on Friday.

A total of 17 artists will be working on a mural in Bastion Square to celebrate the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) community and raise awareness of racial inequality in Canada.

The event was organized by Victoria resident Charity Williams, an Olympic bronze medallist and current member of the National Women's 7s Rugby Team.

Williams was originally scheduled to compete in the 2020 Olympics this summer. Since the games have been postponed to 2021, however, Williams has been focusing on supporting BIPOC projects in Victoria.

In June, Williams spoke at a large Black Lives Matter event which brought thousands of supports to Victoria’s Centennial Square.

Friday’s mural painting event kicked off at 9 a.m. and is sponsored by the City of Victoria, as well as several local businesses.

Music and food will also be available in Bastion Square throughout the day.