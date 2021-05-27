VICTORIA -- Have you ever wanted to own Craigdarroch Castle?

Now's your chance with Victoria-Opoly, a limited-edition version of the classic boardgame Monopoly.

Victoria-Opoly was created by Outset Media, a toy, game and puzzle supplier based out of Victoria. According to the company, Victoria-Opoly is now available at Walmart stores and online at Walmart.ca.

Victoria-Opoly is filled with Garden City landmarks, including Beacon Hill Park, the Royal BC Museum, the Breakwater and the Galloping Goose Trail.

Outset Media says now is the perfect time to try the out the Victoria-themed boardgame, as interest in boardgames has spiked amid the pandemic.

Victoria isn't the only Vancouver Island city to see its own Monopoly-themed game.

Outset Media has created unique versions for Langford, Campbell River, Comox Valley and Port Alberni. There's also a national version called Canada-opoly, and other sets that highlight more cities across the country.

All of the boardgames are available through Walmart, according to Outset.

"Outset Media is excited to help families across Canada celebrate where they live," said Jean-Paul Teskey, senior vice-president of Outset Media in a release Thursday.

"These games were created to help people appreciate some things they cherish about their community," he said.