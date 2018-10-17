

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties are investigating two new incidents of a suspicious substance being mailed to the same Langford law firm that was sent white powder and a threatening note last month.

Officers were called to Hemminger Law Group on Veterans Memorial Parkway on Monday morning to investigate reports of a suspicious package containing a powdered substance.

Police say the package also contained an anonymous threatening letter, similar to the one sent to the law firm in early September.

Investigators were called back to the law firm Tuesday afternoon after the firm received yet another suspicious package that contained an unidentified powder.

Hazmat crews were called to Hemminger Law Group for each incident along with RCMP explosive disposal crews.

In each case, they determined the substances were benign and safely removed them, while staff members in contact with the powder were decontaminated out of precaution.

Police are now trying to determine who is behind sending the packages to the law firm.

"West Shore RCMP Major Crime Unit are leading the investigation to identify a suspect," said Cpl. Chris Dovell of West Shore RCMP. "These incidents are isolated to this location only and there is no risk to the public."

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.