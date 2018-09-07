

CTV Vancouver Island





A Hazmat crew and first responders were called to a Langford law firm after an employee received a threat along with suspicious white powder, CTV News has learned.

Crews were called to Hemminger Law Group Westshore on Veterans Memorial Parkway shortly after noon Friday.

A source said the cause of the Hazmat situation was a white powder found inside an envelope that included a threatening message to a staff member.

Hazmat crews set up a decontamination tent on the road in front of the business to examine employees in the building.

Investigators have not yet said what they believe the white powder is.

This is a developing story. More to come…