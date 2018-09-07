Hazmat called after Langford law firm receives envelope with white powder
Hazmat crews set up a decontamination tent outside of Hemminger Law Group Westshore in Langford after an employee was reportedly sent an envelope with white powder in it. Sept. 7, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 1:04PM PDT
A Hazmat crew and first responders were called to a Langford law firm after an employee received a threat along with suspicious white powder, CTV News has learned.
Crews were called to Hemminger Law Group Westshore on Veterans Memorial Parkway shortly after noon Friday.
A source said the cause of the Hazmat situation was a white powder found inside an envelope that included a threatening message to a staff member.
Hazmat crews set up a decontamination tent on the road in front of the business to examine employees in the building.
Investigators have not yet said what they believe the white powder is.
This is a developing story. More to come…