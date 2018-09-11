

CTV Vancouver Island





Experts have determined that a suspicious white powder mailed to a Langford law firm last week was not hazardous.

Hazmat crews were called to Hemminger Law Group last Friday after an employee received an envelope containing a threatening message and the white powder.

They went into decontamination mode, setting up a tent outside of the building to asses employees who may have come into contact with the powder.

It remains unclear what the powder actually was, but preliminary testing by an RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit determined it was benign and didn't pose any risk.

The substance has since been sent to a laboratory for further testing.

Police are still working to determine the identity of the person who sent the letter and are asking anyone who has information to contact them at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.