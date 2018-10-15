

CTV Vancouver Island





It was déjà vu at a Langford law firm when a Hazmat situation unfolded Monday afternoon.

Hemminger Law Group on Veterans Memorial Parkway was once again behind police tape as police and Hazmat crews arrived on the scene.

A sign on the door informed clients that the office was closed for the day and apologized for the inconvenience.

More than a month ago, a suspicious white powder was sent to a staff member at the law firm along with a threatening note, prompting a similar scene.

There were no arrests associated with the first incident and investigators determined the substance involved posed no threat.

So far, police haven't commented on the reason for the latest shutdown.