VICTORIA -- It was a crime that shocked the country. Two teenagers lured, raped and murdered a classmate. They mutilated her body, stashed her in a duffel bag and boarded a city bus to a local nature trail where they set her on fire.

The killers, Kruse Wellwood and Cameron Moffat, were caught. Now, a decade later, Wellwood has been denied early release from a life sentence for first-degree murder and indignity to a body.

"Our daughter was raped and murdered in the first degree," said the father of Kimberly Proctor, who was 18 years old when she was murdered in March 2010, in an interview before Wellwood's parole hearing Friday.

"It was planned and premeditated by two sociopaths," Fred Proctor added.

Wellwood was previously denied day parole last August at the Mission Institution prison.

On Friday, a Parole Board of Canada panel denied Wellwood's application for full parole and temporary escorted absences.

"There's no fixing these people," Proctor told CTV News on the eve of his daughter's killer's parole hearing. "We have nothing but prison. They should be locked away in prison and never heard from again."

A 2011 psychiatric assessment found Wellwood demonstrated many risk factors associated with violent reoffending and met the criteria for clinical psychopathy and sexual sadism. One psychiatrist noted in 2011 that Wellwood would require "prolonged and very close supervision over the next 30-plus years."

Those assessments were affirmed in July 2019 when a psychologist refused to support any kind of release for Wellwood. Proctor told CTV News that every update he has received since then supports the assessment that Wellwood remains a clinical psychopath.

While media have attended Wellwood's parole hearings in the past, new coronavirus restrictions barred the media's attendance Friday.

"I voiced my displeasure at that," Proctor said. "If we've ever got a hope in hell of changing this crap, the bleeding hearts of this country need to hear this stuff, hear the details – the graphic details."

Proctor listened in to the parole hearing by telephone Friday.

"After listening to what was said today, it could have been broadcast to the entire country," Proctor said immediately after the hearing. "Perhaps people would be outraged enough to make big changes to our penal system."

Wellwood will not be eligible to apply for full parole again for five years, Proctor said.

Moffat, Wellwood's accomplice in the crimes, has waived prior chances at parole.

"I get cranked up about it," the father said of attending the parole hearings for his daughter’s killer. "In this country, it's the families of the victims that serve the life sentence."