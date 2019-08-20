One of two young men who brutally raped, murdered and mutilated a Vancouver Island teen in 2010 attended the victim's memorial service and was seen skipping as he walked back to his car afterward, CTV News has learned.

It's one of several explosive details about the events surrounding the murder of 18-year-old Kimberly Proctor that were revealed in parole board documents obtained by CTV News on Tuesday.

Convicted killer Kruse Wellwood and co-accused Cameron Moffat were 16 and 17 years old, respectively, when they murdered Proctor in March 2010.

Wellwood was denied eligibility for day parole and escorted outings from the medium-security Mission Institution on Wednesday, where he is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and indignity to a body.

Parole Board of Canada documents obtained by CTV News reveal that Wellwood and Moffat were under police surveillance in the aftermath of the grisly crime, during which time Wellwood was seen attending Proctor's memorial service.

"You appeared to be skipping as you walked back to your car after the service," the parole board panel wrote in its decision to deny Wellwood's parole, citing his documented psychopathic tendencies and apparent lack of remorse for the crime.

Proctor, the panel noted, was actually the killers' third choice on a list of victims after two others declined to meet with them. The killers may have also planned to kill again, according to the parole board.

"After sexually assaulting and killing the victim, your co-accused contacted another female and asked her to come over, but she was unable to do so," the panel wrote.

"The motive according to your co-accused was that he needed to talk to someone, although there is speculation that you and he may have been looking for another victim."

The reasons for the decision note that Wellwood was already on bail for assaulting his mother when he murdered Proctor. A school vice-principal also reported that a classmate had accused Wellwood of date-raping her "several times," according to the parole board.

A 2011 psychiatric assessment found Wellwood demonstrated many risk factors associated with violent reoffending and met the criteria for clinical psychopathy and sexual sadism. One psychiatrist noted in 2011 that Wellwood would require "prolonged and very close supervision over the next 30-plus years."

These assessments were affirmed by a psychologist as recently as July 2019 when a psychologist refused to support any kind of release for Wellwood.

The parole board decision also notes that Wellwood shared details of Proctor's torture and murder with fellow inmates. Those details "so upset some of them that they sought the help of counsellors," the panel wrote.

In prison, Wellwood experiences violent outbursts directed at inanimate objects, including his cell door and refrigerator, the panel noted.

In his application for parole, Wellwood wrote that he remembers Proctor in his "prayers every night" and that his "desire to be released is in part to do justice to her memory," according to the parole board.

Proctor's remains were discovered March 19, 2010 under a bridge on the Galloping Goose Trail in Colwood, where Wellwood and Moffat had brought the body inside a duffel bag aboard a transit bus.

Proctor's body was badly burned, requiring days for investigators to identify her. An autopsy showed she died of asphyxiation from duct tape that was placed over her mouth.