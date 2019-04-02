A baby girl is in hospital after being injured at a Vancouver Island daycare late last week.

The infant's mother was picking her up Friday when she was told the 11-month-old girl "had fallen and had injured her face," according to an online fundraiser set up to help the family.

The girl was rushed to Victoria General Hospital before being transported to BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

"This has been the scariest moment of our lives almost losing our baby girl," Sophie’s mother, Kate Haywood said on Facebook.

The fundraising page said a pediatric trauma team performed several tests, including a CT scan that revealed a potential head injury.

"The CT scan revealed a possible skull fracture and a frontal lobe subdural hemmorage," it said.

On her Facebook page, Haywood said doctors are still worried and have an MRI scheduled for Wednesday.

The cause of the infant's injuries hasn't been confirmed. The West Shore RCMP detachment said its serious crimes unit is investigating, but that investigators are still working to determine "if there was any criminality involved."

The RCMP did not name the daycare involved, but said it's located in the Victoria suburb of Langford and has been "fully co-operative" in the investigation.

"No arrests have been made and no charges have been laid," West Shore RCMP said in a news release. "The Ministry of Children and Family Development as well as Island Health have been notified with respect to any child care or safety concerns."

Licensing officers at Island Health will also be conducting an investigation of the daycare, which they confirmed is licensed.

The incident also caught the attention of the province. The Ministry of Children and Family Development said in a statement that “it’s a tragedy when a child is seriously injured and our thoughts go out to the family at this difficult time.”

Sophie’s parents say she’ll be travelling back and forth from the Island to BC Children’s Hospital for scans, tests, and check-ups. In a Facebook post they said, “we are so grateful to have such a supportive community surrounding us, from the bottom of our hearts, Thank you.”