VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating after a man went into medical distress at Victoria police headquarters and later died.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. says Victoria police received a report of a man causing a disturbance around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Police attended the 600-block of Douglas Street near Beacon Hill Park and arrested the man.

The IIO says the man was medically cleared by paramedics and taken to Victoria police cells.

At approximately 4:15 that morning the man appeared to be in medical distress, according to the IIO.

Paramedics were called and took the man to hospital. On Sunday, Victoria police were notified the man died in hospital.

The IIO is now investigating to determine what role, if any, police actions or inaction played in the death.

The man’s age and identity have not been released.

The IIO is asking anyone who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the IIO website.