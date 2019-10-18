With rain showering across the Greater Victoria area, ICBC is urging both drivers and pedestrians to be particularly cautious this winter, saying pedestrian injuries tend to double during the wet season.

ICBC adds that besides the rain, colder weather conditions and decreased daylight hours make roads particularly dangerous for pedestrians between October and January.

As a precaution, the organization is recommending that drivers take extra time to look for pedestrians before turning and to avoid distractions, such as cellphones. Meanwhile, pedestrians are being advised to make eye contact with drivers, use designated crosswalks, wear visible clothing or reflective gear and to never assume that they have been seen by a driver.

"This is the time of year when police see an increasing number of crashes involving pedestrians," said Chief Const. Neil Dubord, of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee. "We all have a part to play to make our streets safer."

"Drivers should know that distracted driving and failing to stop for people walking at intersections are some of the top factors in crashes with pedestrians," Dubord said. "Pedestrians also need to be careful and aware."

On Vancouver Island, there are roughly 390 crashes involving a pedestrian each year.

This year, during the winter season, ICBC says staff and community policing volunteers will be handing out reflectors and offering safety tips in high-pedestrian-traffic areas across B.C.