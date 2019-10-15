

The Canadian Press





A weather forecasting company is predicting a mild winter for British Columbia.

Accuweather says it anticipates the bulk of the season's Arctic intrusions will be delivered through central Canada, and the bulk of rain and snow falling in B.C. will land in the northwest.

But it also says lower overall snowfall is likely ⁠— which increases the potential for late spring and summer droughts.

Meanwhile, cities like Vancouver, Victoria, Kamloops and Prince George are expected to be drier and sunnier than usual.