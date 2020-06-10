VICTORIA -- British Columbians who are looking to receive a commercial driver’s licence will be able to book a road test with ICBC starting June 11.

The in-person tests will be available for drivers looking to receive a Class 1 to 4 licence. The road tests will be available by appointment only, with priority being given to drivers who had a commercial road test cancelled between March 17 to 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With road tests restarting, ICBC says that new health and safety protocols have been put in place that follow all provincial guidelines.

The new protocols involve health screening questions and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Once an appointment is booked, drivers are asked to bring all necessary identification and to make sure that their vehicles have been cleaned.

ICBC staff will then ask the driver health screening questions and give the driver a medical-grade mask that must be worn during the road test.

Meanwhile, test examiners will also be wearing PPE, which could include masks, face shields, goggles, gloves or disposable seat covers.

ICBC says that it has enough PPE to reopen commercial road tests, and that it plans to expand to other types of road tests when possible.

The company will expand the road test system once more PPE can be secured and after this initial phase of commercial road tests can be reviewed.

Anyone looking to book a commercial road test can do so by calling ICBC at 1-800-950-1498.

“We ask customers for their patience as we anticipate high call volumes,” said ICBC in a release Wednesday.

On June 1, ICBC restarted all written knowledge tests by appointment.