VICTORIA -- Anyone looking to book an ICBC knowledge test can do so now, with appointments beginning on June 1 across most office locations.

ICBC first opened up knowledge tests to a select group of people earlier this month. Now, anyone can book a test, though appointments for each day will be limited.

The company is encouraging everyone to study in advance of their test, as demand for appointments is expected to be high and it may take a while before a second test can be reserved.

Meanwhile, no timeline has been set for the return of road tests, as ICBC continues to work with WorkSafeBC on how to safely restart the program.

The company says that it is working with staff and WorkSafeBC to secure any personal protective equipment that may be needed for road tests.

“There is no timeline yet for resumption but progress is being made and ICBC will keep customers informed,” said the company in a release Thursday.

Anyone looking to book a knowledge test can contact ICBC’s call centre at 1-800-950-1498 to arrange an appointment. Further details can be found online here.

“ICBC continues to consult with WorkSafeBC and follow the advice of the provincial authorities to find ways to resume further operations that ensure the health and safety of our customers and staff,” the provincial insurer said in its statement.