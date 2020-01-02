VICTORIA -- More than 1,100 Vancouver Island residents were temporarily without power Thursday as Environment Canada placed the majority of the island under weather warnings.

As of 5 p.m., approximately 400 BC Hydro customers were still without electricity, according to the energy provider.

On the South Island, 367 BC Hydro customers are without power after a tree came down across power lines in the West Trimmer Place area, in between Sooke and Jordan River.

As of the late afternoon, BC Hydro crews were onsite at the West Trimmer Place outage.

On Thursday, Environment Canada issued weather warnings for North, East and West Vancouver Island. The weather alerts warned of heavy rainfall expected in all three regions which could cause localized flooding in low-lying areas.

In the hardest-hit areas, Environment Canada is predicting 100 to 150 millimetres of rain to fall on West and North Vancouver Island.

The weather agency says that rains are expected to ease Friday night but continue into the weekend.

While Victoria itself is not under a storm warning, Environment Canada has placed a special weather statement for the Greater Victoria region.

Residents of Greater Victoria should also expect precipitation, with a possibility of snow in higher elevation areas across the island.

The latest updates on the power outages can be found on BC Hydro's website online here.