VICTORIA -- BC Ferries has cancelled a number of sailings Friday morning due to stormy weather conditions forecast by Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued weather warnings for wind, rainfall and snowfall for the majority of B.C. As of Friday morning, Greater Victoria has been placed under a wind warning, North Vancouver Island was seeing a rainfall warning, and West and East Vancouver Island were under both rainfall and wind warnings.

As of 9:10 a.m., BC Ferries sailings from the mainland to Nanaimo have been cancelled up to 1 p.m., including both the Tsawwassen to Duke Point route and Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route.

Meanwhile, sailings from Comox to Powell River have also been cancelled up to 11:50 a.m. due to predicted heavy rains and strong winds.

BC Ferries says that any customers with reservations aboard these sailings will be advised of the cancellations through email, and that the reservations will be refunded in full.

#ServiceNotice #HorseshoeBay - #DepartureBay #QueenofCowichan has cancelled the 10:40am sailing leaving Departure Bay, as well as the 1:00pm sailing leaving Horseshoe Bay, due to adverse weather. You can find more information here: https://t.co/eUqxsKIGw9 ^js — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 3, 2020

"The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us," said BC Ferries in a travel advisory Friday morning. "We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so."

