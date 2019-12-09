VICTORIA – Results from an online survey launched by the Greater Victoria School District (SD 61) show that half of the respondents approve of changing the name of George Jay Elementary School.

Discussions about changing the name of the Fernwood-area school began in September 2019 when some parents of students at the school voiced concern over George Jay’s controversial history.

George Jay was a former school board chair from 1907-1934 and named the elementary school after himself. Parents grew concerned about the school’s namesake after they learned about Jay’s outspoken support for segregation among Chinese and white students.

In total, 2,500 people responded to the school district’s online survey, which was open to the public from Oct. 17 to Oct. 31.

Out of the 2,500 respondents, a full 50 per cent said they supported the name change, while 37 per cent said that they did not, and 13 per cent said that they may support the change.

“If you put the ‘may’ in with ‘support’ you have 63 per cent, but certainly there is a lot to take into consideration,” Greater Victoria school board chair Jordan Watters told CFAX 1070 Monday morning.

“The board is really invested in doing an inclusive process and not rushing things,” said Watters. “Public engagement is so important to us and we’re wanting to go slow and get it right because we know big changes like this, if you don’t get it right, can have negative impacts that you don’t expect.”

In addition to the online survey, SD 61 hosted an open house at George Jay to discuss a possible name change back in November. According to Watters, roughly 50 people attended the event and provided feedback both in person and on comment cards.

Watters says that all input received will be reviewed and presented to the school board at tonight’s Operations Policy and Planning Committee meeting, which is open to the public.

After tonight’s meeting, the school board will have approximately one month before it's scheduled to make a decision on a possible name change. If the school board approves of a name change in January 2020, discussions will then begin as to what the replacement name should be.

Based on October’s online survey, frontrunners for the school’s potential new name include North Park Elementary, Fernwood Elementary, Cook Street Elementary, a name that recognizes First Nations or a name that recognizes the Chinese-Canadian community.

Watters noted that while many people supported changing the name, views on the school’s history remain varied.

“Even people who feel like that they really dislike the history here feel like changing the name doesn’t change the history,” said Watters.

“Other people think George Jay made great contributions, so there are a variety of perspectives, certainly,” added Watters. “So that will be the decision.”

SD 61’s Operations Policy and Planning Committee meeting is set to take place at 7 p.m. Monday in the Tolmie Boardroom at 556 Boleskine Road.