The Greater Victoria School District (SD 61) has launched an online survey asking the public whether or not it should change the name of George Jay Elementary School.

The name of the Fernwood school came under fire in September after some concerned parents learned of George Jay's allegedly racist past.

The school board says that George Jay was a former board chair who named the school after himself roughly a century ago. According to SD61, George Jay was outspoken about segregating Chinese and white students while he chaired the school board from 1907-1934.

"Our district recognizes and values the diversity of our school population and in no way condones the racist historic practices by some of our predecessors,” said board chair Jordan Watters in a news release on Thursday.

"As we develop a better understanding of institutional racism and the role of the education system, it’s essential that we have conversations as a community in order to determine the best way to address historical wrongs and forge a positive path forward.

The district is encouraging students, staff, teachers and community members in the school's area, as well as members of the Chinese-Canadian community, to share their opinions.

People can participate in the survey online from Oct. 17 to Oct. 31, or attend an open house at the school's gym on Nov. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to share their thoughts.

"George Jay was a white supremacist, there's no real way around it," parent advisory council chair Angela Carmichael told CTV News in September.

"Let's remove the name and go forward with it. We know better so let's please do better."

In September, the school board told CTV News that the naming process would likely be slow as the board intends to be as thorough and respectful as possible.