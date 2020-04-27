VICTORIA -- Update:

Just hours after the Nanaimo RCMP asked for help in locating a stolen "unique two-person, four-wheel bike cart", a tip from the community helped police recover the "Solar Funk Wagon."

"Thanks to a tip from a Good Samaritan, the stolen bike has been located in one piece and undamaged," said the Nanaimo RCMP.

"Thanks to everyone who shared and posted. No charges are expected and the owner is just glad to have it back in his possession."

Earlier:

The Nanaimo RCMP are looking for help finding a "unique two-person, four-wheel bike cart" that was reportedly stolen overnight.

Also known as the "Solar Funk Wagon," the cart was reported stolen Monday morning from a home on Columbia Street.

The two-person cart features reclining seats and a cargo shelf on the back.

It has a blue frame with a white canopy and decals on the sides and front, reading "My CDC," "Climate Action Now," and "Mid-Island Community Development Cooperative Solar Funk Wagon."

Anyone with information on the wagon's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.