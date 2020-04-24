VICTORIA -- The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted on two counts of breach of recognizance.

The breaches come following an alleged assault in mid-March.

Police say that the man assaulted a woman in her own home on March 12, then fled the scene.

Mounties were able to locate and arrest the man shortly after the assault, with help from a police dog.

Police say the man was released on several conditions, including a ban on returning to the victim’s home.

Just one day later, on March 13, the man allegedly returned to the victim’s home, breaching his conditions.

Police are now searching for Trevor Robert Coles, 32.

Coles is described as a white man who stands 5’ 11” and weighs 155 pounds. At the time of the alleged assault, he had green hair. Police say his natural hair colour is brown and that he has facial hair. Mounties are unsure if he has changed his hair colour since the assault.

Coles has no fixed address but is believed to be in the Nanaimo area.

Anyone with information on Coles is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.