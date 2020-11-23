VICTORIA -- Former Victoria Royals head coach Dave Lowry has been picked up by the Winnipeg Jets as an assistant coach for the NHL team.

The announcement, made Monday, marks the third NHL team to hire Lowry as assistant coach. From 2017 to 2019 he worked as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings, and from 2009 to 2012 he held the same position for the Calgary Flames.

On the island, Lowry was head coach for the Victoria Royals for five years, from 2012 to 2017. During his tenure, Victoria’s WHL team made the playoffs each season.

Before transitioning to coaching, Lowry played in the NHL for 19 seasons, where he competed in more than 1,000 games.

Now, the former NHLer will be helping to coach his son, professional hockey player Adam Lowry, who is a forward for the Winnipeg Jets.