A former Central Saanich nanny charged with sex crimes against kids is facing additional charges related to child pornography, court documents show.

Police announced in late September that Jonathon Robichaud faces counts of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The alleged offences took place between Sept. 1, 2017 and July 13, 2018, police said.

When announcing Robichaud's arrest, police said they believed there were more potential victims and asked them to come forward.

Late last week, court documents revealed that Robichaud faced three additional charges including accessing child pornography, possessing child pornography and making or publishing child pornography.

Robichaud has not yet entered a plea on any of the charges, but his lawyer has previously said he anticipated his client would plead not guilty.

Saanich police said an investigation was launched when parents contacted investigators claiming their two children under the age of 10 were sexually exploited by Robichaud, who worked as a nanny for them.

During the course of their investigation, police said they uncovered significant amounts of images and videos containing sexually explicit material involving children.

They have asked any parents whose children may have had contact with Robichaud, who volunteered or worked at various recreational centres, to contact them at 250-475-4756.

Robichaud is currently under court-ordered conditions that include having no contact with kids under 16.