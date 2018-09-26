

CTV Vancouver Island





The lawyer for a former Central Saanich nanny charged with sex-related crimes involving young kids made a court appearance days after police announced his arrest and appealed for more potential victims to come forward.

Johnathon Robichaud has not yet entered a plea on charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

But outside of court Wednesday, Robichaud's lawyer Michael Mulligan said he anticipates his client will plead not guilty on all of the charges.

An investigation was launched after the parents of two children under the age of 10 came to police claiming their kids were sexually exploited by Robichaud, who worked as a nanny for them. The alleged offences occurred between Sept. 1, 2017 and July 13, 2018, according to court documents.

CTV News has also learned it isn't the first time Robichaud has faced charges of this nature.

Court documents show he has previously been charged with three separate allegations of child pornography dating back to 2012.

Robichaud was acquitted of all of the charges, and none of the new allegations have been proven in court.

The case has prompted fresh questions about how Robichaud was able to get hired to look after kids given the previous charges against him.

While criminal record checks are mandatory for early childhood educators and daycare employees, babysitters and nannies are exempt.

Robichaud's lawyer said if the family who hired him insisted on a criminal record check, the acquitted charges would still have shown up.

Police are still asking anyone whose children may have had unsupervised contact with Robichaud to contact them.

Robichaud is currently under court-ordered conditions that include no contact with kids under the age of 16.