VICTORIA -- A former Canadian Armed Forces corporal has been found guilty of multiple charges, including sexual assault and voyeurism, after investigators say they found video of a sex assault that occurred at CFB Esquimalt in 2011.

Retired Cpl. Colin McGregor was charged in May 2017 after a search of his Washington, DC home by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service and local police led to the seizure of the electronic devices, according to the Department of National Defence.

At the time, McGregor was a resource manager and support clerk with the Canadian Defence Liaison Staff in Washington.

McGregor faced a court martial in Esquimalt on Monday, where he was found guilty of one count of sexual assault, two counts of voyeurism, and one count of disgraceful conduct.

Some of McGregor's victims were present in the military courtroom Monday, and showed obvious signs of relief as the guilty verdicts were read.

All of the charges stemmed from incidents the Defence department alleges occurred between January 1, 2011 and Jan. 20, 2017 in both Victoria, B.C. and Alexandria, VA.

Court proceedings will resume Tuesday with the reading of victim impact statements before judge Cmdr. Martin Pelletier.