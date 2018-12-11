

CTV Vancouver Island





Two BC Ferries sailings were cancelled between Victoria and Vancouver after a storm slammed into B.C.'s South Coast Tuesday.

An 11 a.m. sailing from Tsawassen to Swarz Bay was cancelled as was a 1 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen due to "adverse weather conditions," BC Ferries said on its website.

It also tweeted that a 1 p.m. sailing scheduled to depart from Tsawwassen was running about 54 minutes behind schedule due to the storm.

Wind warnings remain in effect for the east and west coasts of Vancouver Island as well as Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.

A Pacific front moving across B.C.'s South Coast brought winds of up to 80 kilometres an hour to inner coastal regions Monday morning, but they were expected to dissipate Tuesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

"In the wake of the front, strong westerly winds up to 70 km/h are expected to develop over Greater Victoria near Juan de Fuca Strait this evening. The winds will ease Wednesday morning," the agency said.

Environment Canada warned that the wind could toss loose objects around, causing injury or damage, and also advised drivers to adjust their driving due to changing road conditions.

VIDEO: A few brief scenes from today's weather action in Comox pic.twitter.com/x8kzXcT3Io — Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) December 12, 2018

It's also just the first of many storms coming our way.

"We're into a super active weather pattern," said Matt MacDonald, meteorologist with Environment Canada. "Looking forward to the latter half of the week, there's another few systems lined up."

More rain will hit the island Wednesday evening, and a strong storm system moving into the region Friday could prompt more warnings and advisories, MacDonald said.

"Looks like we have another one slated for Saturday evening into Sunday, and then even as we head into next week it looks like storm after storm, so big change here underway," he said.

While many islanders aren't singing in the rain, staff at Mount Washington might be. A week after the ski resort said it would push back its opening date due to lack of snow, storms caused up to 30 centimetres of snow to fall on the ski hill, according to MacDonald. However, incoming storm systems could bring rain at higher elevations, he said.

The storm also led to some wastewater overflows along three sections of shoreline in Greater Victoria.