The Capital Regional District is warning the public to keep away from three sections of shoreline due to an overflow of wastewater.

Heavy rain caused stormwater and wastewater to overflow in areas between Rutland Road and Seaview Road in Oak Bay and Saanich, an area that included Cadboro Bay, the CRD said.

Overflows were also seen between Trafalgar Park and Radcliffe Lane, including McNeill Bay, in Oak Bay.

Spillage was also seen in Esquimalt on the shoreline between Fraser Street and Victoria View Road.

"As a result of these discharges, residents are advised to avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines, as the wastewater may pose a health risk," the CRD said in a statement.

Signs warning of the contamination will be posted at the affected beaches until enterococci levels are below the recreational limit, the CRD said.