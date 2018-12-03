

CTV Vancouver Island





Due to recent weather, skiers and snowboarders will have to wait longer to hit the slopes at Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

The resort was scheduled to open for the season Dec. 7, but the mountain needs more snow.

In a Facebook post the resort says, “We are sitting at approximately 10 cm of snow at the top of Eagle currently, and while the quality of snow is great we need a few more storms to come through before we can spin the lifts.”

The good news – snow is in the forecast this weekend.

The resort will monitor the weather before announcing the new opening date.