

News Staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green party candidate Paul Manly is enlisting some homegrown star power in his bid for re-election.

Manly is expected to be joined Friday afternoon by B.C.-born Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

Anderson still maintains a home in Ladysmith, and is a well-known animal and environmental advocate.

In 2010, Anderson and Manley worked together to create a video that opposed the expansion of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline. In the near-decade since then, the pair have remained friends.

Back in July, Anderson also attended a Nanaimo town hall meeting hosted by the BC Green Party where she discussed the topic of fish farms.

Anderson is expected to join Manly at a local coffee shop, where she will be meeting with the media.

You can watch the star’s hometown campaign stop live here on our website at 12:45 p.m. Friday.