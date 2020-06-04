VICTORIA -- The family of a Salt Spring Island woman who died on Monday is speaking out saying she was ambushed, shot twice and murdered by her husband.

Police responded to a rural property on Fulford-Ganges Road just before 5 p.m. on Monday. Once at the property, they found a 48-year-old man dead and a 41-year-old woman alive, but suffering from serious injuries.

John Quesnel and Jennifer Quesnel, long time Salt Spring Island residents, lived at the home with their three sons, aged 12 to 16.

Jennifer had recently moved to Sidney on Vancouver Island and left her husband. Her brother, Glenn Hamilton, said she was staying with him at his home for two weeks.

On Monday, she called Hamilton to say she was returning to Salt Spring Island to grab some belonging and to see her horse.

“She had finally made the choice to leave and she came and stayed with me,” said Hamilton. “It was the happiest I’ve ever seen her, being away from him.”

Hamilton said his sister thought she was alone at the property. He said police told the family on Thursday that John was hiding on the property in the woods and ambushed her, shooting her twice.

“Then he turned the gun on himself,” said Hamilton.

Jennifer was taken to the hospital, but later died.

“He couldn’t stand to see her be happy and if he couldn’t be happy neither could she,” he said. “It was a selfish act by a coward.”

On Wednesday, police confirmed a firearm was involved and shots were fired. CTV News also learned that another person was present, who police say is not a suspect. They would not confirm any other details.

Hamilton says that Jennifer had spoken to the Sidney RCMP detachment about having an escort to the property on Salt Spring Island.

“We felt like his guns were gone and he wouldn’t be a threat – we never imagined this would happen,” said Hamilton.

Jennifer was supposed to return to Sidney on Monday night and Hamilton was happy she was starting a new life.

“She had that time away from him to realize what life was like, to be that happy,” he said. “We had plans, we were going to go look at some horse farms over here this week.”

“She was the most beautiful person you’d ever meet... just so full of life.”