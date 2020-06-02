SALT SPRING ISLAND -- Police are investigating after two people were found dead Monday on Salt Spring Island.

Local RCMP were called to a home on Fulford-Ganges Road just before 5 p.m. Officers found a 48-year-old man dead on the property and a 41-year-old woman suffering serious injuries. The woman later died.

CTV News has confirmed their identities as John and Jen Quesnel of Salt Spring Island. Police say next of kin have been notified.

Police say no one else was injured or involved in the incident and there is no danger to the public.

"Police are not looking for suspects and no charges are anticipated," RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau said in a statement.

The home remained behind police tape Tuesday afternoon.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit was at the scene Tuesday and had taped off a significant area around a house and what appears to be a wood-fenced horse pen outside the home.

A white tent had been placed over the fenced area and three forensic officers could be seen focusing on the location.

Police have surrounded this home on Salt Spring Island.



Officers have been here since last night and Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit is on scene calling this a “significant incident.”@bccoroners confirms they are investigating a death at the location. pic.twitter.com/4r3VVzkJQB — Alanna Kelly (@CTVNewsAlanna) June 2, 2020

A bouquet of flowers has been placed outside the home and neighbours walking by were vocally distraught.

Neighbour Mickey McLeod called the discovery of the bodies "tragic," adding "they’re both well respected in the community and anything like this hits really hard."

McLeod, who said he has known John for years, said the couple has three sons. "It's still a little unbelievable," he said.